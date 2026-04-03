It happens too often.

Someone takes advantage of people, places, and things that they really shouldn't be messing with.

Karma, some say. Karma will get them.

Until then, we;ll try to help in another way.

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Funny Farm Animal Rescue is a Fantastic Place

If you ever want to have a teaching moment for you kids - and let them have some fun in the process - take them to visit Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing.

Our friend Laurie Zaleski is the Founder and President of this wonderful place, that cares for hundreds of animals, from dogs and cats to goats, horses, and pigs.

It's a labor of love for Laurie and her team, caring for all these animals in once place.

Funny Farm operates on the generosity of others, and one of the way they raise funds is their roadside farm stand.

It's an "on the honor system" operation, and monies raised go for the care of the operation.

It works great, until someone ruins it.

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Funny Farm Animal Rescue Hit By Egg Thief

Some knucklehead decided to stop at the stand in the middle of the night and take two dozen eggs without paying for them.

As is the case, since it's 2026, cameras are everywhere, and this person was caught on video.

Trying to be nice here: maybe it was someone going through hard times and they had nowhere else to turn.

Even Laurie says, "If you're going through a difficult time, please don't feel like you need to take without asking."

We know Laurie is always willing to help those in need - animals and people.

Here's the video of the incident that happened at 3:30am at Funny Farm:

Most People Are Good

The very nice thing that is already happening is that people are already offering to step forward and cover the loss with a donation to Funny Farm. If you are interested in helping Funny Farm, you can do that through their website, here.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly