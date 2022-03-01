When Kids Can Lose the Masks on NJ School Buses

When Kids Can Lose the Masks on NJ School Buses

Austin Pacheco/Unsplash

Recent cases of COVID-19 in the Garden State are in decline, and soon students riding New Jersey school buses will not be required to wear face masks for protection.

With school mask requirements about to reach voluntary status, Governor Phil Murphy is welcoming districts to also end a mandate requiring kids who take buses to school to wear masks along their ride.

Get our free mobile app

That measure will officially go into effect on Monday, March 7th. It's one less item for kids to worry about not having in their book bag.

The mask suspension, however, does not yet extend to public transportation.

A mask mandate requiring students to cover up in the classroom is also set to expire on March 7th with the threat of coronavirus lessening in the last few weeks.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash
loading...

In a statement, the governor's office said, 'We are pleased that the federal government has taken action that will align bus protocol with the mask requirement for New Jersey schools.'

According to Governor Murphy's official Facebook page, more than 6.5 million New Jerseyans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine course.

Wil you be asking your kids to still wear a mask on the school bus or in the classroom? Let us know.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey

When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.

The Best Pizza Places in South Jersey

Looking for pizza in South Jersey? We compiled a list of the best places to grab a slice or a pie in the area, according to locals.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Filed Under: COVID-19, Governor Murphy, Mask Mandate, New Jersey Schools, School Bus, Students
Categories: Community, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top