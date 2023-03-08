New Jersey Creates $100 Million Boardwalk Preservation Fund

New Jersey has made a commitment to preserving one of the state's most beloved treasures: the Jersey Shore boardwalks.



Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement Monday, during his Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Address, that the state plans to create a $100 million fund dedicated to supporting shore towns with boardwalks up and down the Jersey coast.

Murphy's plans to work with those towns, including Atlantic City, Ocean City, Wildwood, and more, to make the improvements necessary to maintain the legacy of our wooden boardwalks.

The invention of this boardwalk fund is interesting due to the fact that back in the summer of 2019, Governor Murphy rejected a $56M boardwalk repair proposal submitted by Wildwood, according to Wildwood Video Archive.

It's unclear yet if the fund will equally benefit shore towns with boardwalks or if they'll be distributed individually based on need.

