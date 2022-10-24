Leslie Jordan, Beloved Comedian and Actor, Dies at 67

Very sad news from Los Angeles today. Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian who became wildly popular in Instagram in recent years, has died. Jordan was only 67 years old.

His death was first reported by TMZ, who writes that according to their law enforcement sources “Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.” The incident occurred near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street.

Born in 1955, the 4'11 Jordan grew up in Tennessee and began working in Hollywood in the mid-1980s. Some of his early roles include appearances on Night Court, Murphy Brown, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse. He made multiple appearances on Will & Grace as a nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen. His work on the show earned him an Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.

Jordan appeared in dozens of other TV shows and movies, including Coach, Weird Science, Wings, Nash Bridges, Ally McBeal and Boston Public, Ugly Betty, Star Trek: Voyager, and several seasons of American Horror Story. In recent years he also performed his own autobiographical show, Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far, and recorded an album of gospel music.

During the pandemic, Jordan amassed millions of followers on Instagram with his quirky videos. As of this writing, he had more than 5.8 million fans on the social media app.

Jordan’s final Instagram post went up just a day ago.

Jordan was a welcome presence anywhere he showed up, movies, TV, and on social media. He will be dearly missed.

