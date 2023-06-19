Summertime is the perfect time to hit the road and go camping. According to Condor Ferries, "RV ownership has grown from 7.9 million households in 2005 to over 9 million today. Over 11% of US households own a recreational vehicle." By the way "Approximately 1 million Americans live in recreational vehicles full-time." So as you can see "RV's" are very popular and finding a great RV park is part of the experience. I remember growing up going with my parents to RV shows and seeing the best recreational vehicles in America and touring these fantastic vehicles.

Reader's Digest did a recent article outlining the best RV parks in America. "RVing is all about exploring the great outdoors in your own unique way. Whether you're a minimalist seeking to disconnect and enjoy the simple life or a glamper who enjoys luxury camping with all the amenities of home on the road, there's an RV style for everyone."

So how did Reader's Digest come up with the "best" RV park list? "We didn't just choose these RV parks by throwing a dart at a map. We combined expert recommendations, user reviews and star ratings to make sure you're getting the best of the best. And we didn't stop there: We verified all the info to make sure these parks are still top-notch."

Here in New Jersey Reader's Digest selected an RV park in Cape May. "In the heart of Cape May, Sun Retreats Avalon has its own lake for kayaking and fishing, as well as a 2,000-square-foot pool. The resort is close to the Cape May County Park & Zoo, Cape May National Wildlife Refuge and several wineries and vineyards. On site, you'll find bocce ball, shuffleboard, a zip line and ropes course, mini golf and The Pine Cone Cafe. There's also a laundry, fitness center, restrooms and showers with sites priced at around $70 per night. After a day exploring the National Wildlife Refuge, get out your best camping cot to relax or take a snooze before dinner."

