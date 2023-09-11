Linwood, NJ High School Tennis Courts Damaged By Vandalism

The Mainland Regional High School from Linwood, New Jersey could not have been nicer or more accommodating when it comes to allowing the public to use their school tennis courts.

This is very generous, as the Mainland Regional High School are the defending South Jersey Boys Tennis Champions.

The featured photo above depicts last year’s South Jersey Championship team.

They won the championship on May 31, 2022, defeating Moorestown High School.

Four days ago, Mainland Regional High School had no choice but to make the following unfortunate announcement:

Mainland Regional High School via Facebook. Mainland Regional High School via Facebook. loading...

One day ago, Mainland Regional High School provided this comprehensive update about the situation:

Mainland Regional High School via Facebook. Mainland Regional High School via Facebook. loading...

No doubt about it, Pickleball has become incredibly popular throughout America and right here in southern New Jersey.

However, that gives no one the right to draw their own lines on the Mainland Regional High School tennis courts.

Damage was also done to one of the nets and it has resulted in staff having to scrub the courts to keep them in competition level playing condition.

“We want to continue to share the High School's tennis courts with our community, but please know if additional damage or markings are made on the court of play, we will close the courts to the community during both the boys and girls competitive tennis seasons in the fall and spring,” according to Mainland Regional High School public comments.

The tennis courts are closed for repair and they are scheduled to reopen Monday, September 11, 2023.

In order for the public privilege of using the tennis courts to continue … Mainland Regional High School is respectfully asking for your cooperation.

As always happens in the game of life, it only takes a handful of people to spoil it for everyone.

Steel Pier