Ocean City and Margate: Happiest Cities in New Jersey

Is everyone happy?



In these ten New Jersey cities they are!

Ocean City named happiest city in New Jersey

A study has found that Ocean City is the happiest city in New Jersey.

Who wouldn't be happy, walking on the Ocean City Boardwalk in the middle of summer with a Kohr Brothers Ice Cream cone in their hand?

The folks at Homesnacks.com came up with the list of the 10 Happiest Cities in New Jersey.

Here's what the editors said about Ocean City:

"First off, having a solid family life is a good indication of how happy someone is. Lots of the residents of Ocean City aren’t missing out on love; more than 17% of them are married. Plus, the average commute time here is only about 29 minutes each way. That means a lot more time with the spouse and kids."

Again, who couldn't be happy in Ocean CIty? Especially during the summer!

Margate is the 5th happiest city in New Jersey

The only other Atlantic City area city to appear on the top 1o list is Margate.

How could you not be happy in a town with a giant elephant guarding your beach?

Editors love Margate:

"If you want to see a bunch of happy people, go to Margate City. It seriously looks like something out of a commercial."

The complete top 10 list

After Ocean City, Homesnack's list includes Morristown, Florham Park, Moorestown- Lenola, and Margate, The bottom five includes Manasquan, Caldwell, Point Pleasant, Boontown, and Red Bank.

Brigantine makes the top twenty

Brigantine is the 16th happiest place in New Jersey. Cape May Court House is 38th, and Linwood 46th.

The most miserable place in New Jersey: Fort Dix.

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

