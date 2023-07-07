21 NJ schools make the list of best colleges in America

🎓 Money Magazine whittled 2,400 colleges down to 736

🎓 New Jersey schools make up 2% of the 2023 list

🎓 Only one NJ institution receives five stars out of six

New Jersey institutions take up 21 spots on Money Magazine's 2023 list of the best colleges in the United States.

In total, 736 colleges and universities made the list nationwide. For its 2023 list, Money unveiled a star rating system that indicates how likely it is that one's tuition and time will pay off.

Below are the New Jersey higher-ed spots that made this year's last, from fewest to most stars.

The highest ranking an institution can receive is six stars. Only one school in New Jersey earned five stars.

William Paterson University (Wayne) — 3.5 stars

William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 83%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $32,600

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $16,900

⚫ Graduation rate: 63%

Seton Hall University (South Orange) — 3.5 stars

SHU.edu SHU.edu loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 77%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $69,900

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $35,600

⚫ Graduation rate: 70%

New Jersey City University (Jersey City) — 3.5 stars

New Jersey City University (virtual tour at NJCU.edu) New Jersey City University (Virtual tour at NJCU.edu) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 91%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $38,100

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $14,700

⚫ Graduation rate: 56%

Kean University (Union) — 3.5 stars

Kean University. (Google Maps) Kean University (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 79%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $32,200

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $19,400

⚫ Graduation rate: 58%

Georgian Court University (Lakewood) — 3.5 stars

An overhead shot of Georgian Court University's 150 acre lakeside campus in Lakewood. (Georgian Court University) An overhead shot of Georgian Court University's 150 acre lakeside campus in Lakewood. (Georgian Court University) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 80%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $54,600

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,900

⚫ Graduation rate: 64%

Drew University (Madison) — 3.5 stars

Campus of Drew University Campus of Drew University (Drew University) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 80%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $65,000

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $18,300

⚫ Graduation rate: 69%

Stockton University (Galloway) — 4 stars

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 85%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,200

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,000

⚫ Graduation rate: 75%

Saint Peter's University (Jersey City) — 4 stars

Saint Peters University (Google Maps) Jersey City JFK Blvd. Saint Peters University (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 93%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $60,800

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $13,900

⚫ Graduation rate: 62%

Rowan University (Glassboro) — 4 stars

Rowan University Rowan University (Rowan University) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 84%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $36,900

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $23,000

⚫ Graduation rate: 75%

Rider University (Lawrenceville) — 4 stars

Peter G Borg/Rider University Peter G Borg/Rider University loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 82%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $59,200

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $25,500

⚫ Graduation rate: 70%

Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah) — 4 stars

On May 10, 2023, graduating students of the Class of 2023 gathered on campus wearing their regalia, graduation stoles and/or caps, and cords, to get ready to take part in the Arching Ceremony, a time-honored tradition at Ramapo College. (Ramapo College)

On May 10, 2023, graduating students of the Class of 2023 gathered on campus wearing their regalia, graduation stoles and/or caps, and cords, to get ready to take part in the Arching Ceremony, a time-honored tradition at Ramapo College. (Ramapo College) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 70%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,900

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $13,100

⚫ Graduation rate: 71%

Montclair State University (Montclair) — 4 stars

Montclair State University Photo courtesy of Montclair State University loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 91%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $34,700

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $12,900

⚫ Graduation rate: 71%

Monmouth University (West Long Branch) — 4 stars

Campus of Monmouth University Campus of Monmouth University (Anthony DePrimo, Monmouth University) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 84%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $65,000

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $31,200

⚫ Graduation rate: 75%

Felician University (Lodi) — 4 stars

Felician University (Google Street View) Felician University (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 92%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $55,900

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,500

⚫ Graduation rate: 67%

Centenary University (Hackettstown) — 4 stars

Centenary University, Hackettstown (Google maps) Centenary University (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 98%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $53,600

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $26,200

⚫ Graduation rate: 66%

Caldwell University (Caldwell) — 4 stars

Caldwell University (Screenshot from Caldwell University YouTube) Caldwell University (Screenshot from Caldwell University YouTube) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 96%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $58,300

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $17,400

⚫ Graduation rate: 70%

The College of New Jersey (Ewing) — 4.5 stars

TCNJ The College of New Jersey (Photo courtesy of The College of New Jersey) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 62%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $37,600

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $14,200

⚫ Graduation rate: 85%

Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken) — 4.5 stars

Stevens Institute of Technology Stevens Institute of Technology loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 53%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $79,400

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $43,800

⚫ Graduation rate: 85%

Rutgers University-New Brunswick — 4.5 stars

Winants Hall at Rutgers New Brunswick campus Winants Hall at Rutgers New Brunswick campus (Rutgers University) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 68%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,800

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $12,700

⚫ Graduation rate: 81%

New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark) — 4.5 stars

NJIT via Amazon Prime Video College Tours NJIT (via Amazon Prime Video The College Tour) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 69%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $41,200

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $18,100

⚫ Graduation rate: 82%

Princeton University (Princeton) — 5 stars

Princeton University campus Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

⚫ Acceptance rate: 4%

⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $82,300

⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $22,400

⚫ Graduation rate: 98%

