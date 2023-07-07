21 NJ schools make the list of best colleges in America
🎓 Money Magazine whittled 2,400 colleges down to 736
🎓 New Jersey schools make up 2% of the 2023 list
🎓 Only one NJ institution receives five stars out of six
New Jersey institutions take up 21 spots on Money Magazine's 2023 list of the best colleges in the United States.
In total, 736 colleges and universities made the list nationwide. For its 2023 list, Money unveiled a star rating system that indicates how likely it is that one's tuition and time will pay off.
Below are the New Jersey higher-ed spots that made this year's last, from fewest to most stars.
The highest ranking an institution can receive is six stars. Only one school in New Jersey earned five stars.
William Paterson University (Wayne) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 83%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $32,600
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $16,900
⚫ Graduation rate: 63%
Seton Hall University (South Orange) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 77%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $69,900
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $35,600
⚫ Graduation rate: 70%
New Jersey City University (Jersey City) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 91%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $38,100
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $14,700
⚫ Graduation rate: 56%
Kean University (Union) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 79%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $32,200
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $19,400
⚫ Graduation rate: 58%
Georgian Court University (Lakewood) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 80%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $54,600
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,900
⚫ Graduation rate: 64%
Drew University (Madison) — 3.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 80%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $65,000
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $18,300
⚫ Graduation rate: 69%
Stockton University (Galloway) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 85%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,200
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,000
⚫ Graduation rate: 75%
Saint Peter's University (Jersey City) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 93%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $60,800
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $13,900
⚫ Graduation rate: 62%
Rowan University (Glassboro) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 84%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $36,900
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $23,000
⚫ Graduation rate: 75%
Rider University (Lawrenceville) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 82%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $59,200
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $25,500
⚫ Graduation rate: 70%
Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 70%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,900
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $13,100
⚫ Graduation rate: 71%
Montclair State University (Montclair) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 91%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $34,700
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $12,900
⚫ Graduation rate: 71%
Monmouth University (West Long Branch) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 84%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $65,000
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $31,200
⚫ Graduation rate: 75%
Felician University (Lodi) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 92%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $55,900
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $21,500
⚫ Graduation rate: 67%
Centenary University (Hackettstown) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 98%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $53,600
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $26,200
⚫ Graduation rate: 66%
Caldwell University (Caldwell) — 4 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 96%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $58,300
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $17,400
⚫ Graduation rate: 70%
The College of New Jersey (Ewing) — 4.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 62%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $37,600
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $14,200
⚫ Graduation rate: 85%
Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken) — 4.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 53%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $79,400
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $43,800
⚫ Graduation rate: 85%
Rutgers University-New Brunswick — 4.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 68%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $35,800
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $12,700
⚫ Graduation rate: 81%
New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark) — 4.5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 69%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $41,200
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $18,100
⚫ Graduation rate: 82%
Princeton University (Princeton) — 5 stars
⚫ Acceptance rate: 4%
⚫ Estimated 2023-24 price: $82,300
⚫ Estimated price with average grant: $22,400
⚫ Graduation rate: 98%
