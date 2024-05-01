With the warm weather slowly creeping back in, you can't help but excited for what's to come! Of course, I'm talking about summer here at the South Jersey beaches.

Summertime is South Jersey's time to shine. There's plenty to do outdoors here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. We all have our favorite beach towns that we flock to once the weather gets warm. For many people, South Jersey locals and shoobies alike, that place is the Wildwoods.



via GIPHY

I grew up going to Wildwood every year. I lived in Gloucester County, so my family would make the trek down Rte. 55 to Wildwood multiple times a year. If you have kids, you can't beat it! The Wildwoods have something for anyone and everyone of any age. From infant to senior, there's something fun to do every single day in Wildwood during the summer months.

Get our free mobile app

That's also true when it comes to restaurant options. The Wildwoods have something for everyone. Wildwood boasts some of the most beloved restaurants that are only open during the prime-time summer season. That means that many will be opening up their doors pretty soon for summer 2024.

People are itching to get back into their beloved eateries for the summer, and the wait gets shorter and shorter with each passing day.



via GIPHY

Best seasonal restaurants in the Wildwoods

There are a few restaurants in particular that people are most excited to enjoy a meal at this summer. We've got that list up for you now:

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal