Listen to Classic Paul Harvey Radio Story on Atlantic City and Monopoly

Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

If you're over a certain age, you may remember legendary radio announcer Paul Harvey.

Harvey was known for his charming delivery and down-home way of delivering the news and telling stories.

His famous lines included, "Now you know the rest of the story", and "I'm Paul Harvey - good day!"

He made quite an impression on this young future radio announcer.

Paul Harvey passed away in 2009. His radio career spanned some 50+ years.

Someone has started making Harvey's archives available on YouTube, and I stumbled across this report from Harvey about the man who developed the game of Monopoly:

Some classic Paul Harvey, and a wonderful story about the origins of Monopoly, and it's birth from one man's memories of childhood vacations in Atlantic City!

