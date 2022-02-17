Listen to Classic Paul Harvey Radio Story on Atlantic City and Monopoly
If you're over a certain age, you may remember legendary radio announcer Paul Harvey.
Harvey was known for his charming delivery and down-home way of delivering the news and telling stories.
His famous lines included, "Now you know the rest of the story", and "I'm Paul Harvey - good day!"
He made quite an impression on this young future radio announcer.
Paul Harvey passed away in 2009. His radio career spanned some 50+ years.
Someone has started making Harvey's archives available on YouTube, and I stumbled across this report from Harvey about the man who developed the game of Monopoly:
Some classic Paul Harvey, and a wonderful story about the origins of Monopoly, and it's birth from one man's memories of childhood vacations in Atlantic City!
SOURCE: Wikipedia.