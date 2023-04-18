Who doesn't love getting tipped off about an awesome food spot BEFORE everybody else knows about it? There's something so satisfying about being "in the know" that just feels so great knowing that you got to try something out before everybody else.

It might be a weird thing to admit, but you know it's true. That's why you're getting the heads up now about a little place in Blackwood, Gloucester County, that is on the verge of becoming SO POPULAR that you'll regret not going to try it out before everybody else was made aware of it.

I was deep down a rabbit hole on Instagram looking at all these awesome South Jersey food options and came across a video about Blair Mountain Biscuit Company. To make a long story short, the owner, Ted, was an accomplished chef down in Virginia when he chose to relocate with his wife, a South Jersey native, a few years ago. He was known for his biscuits at his former restaurant, but knew he wanted to go into business for himself and bring a little bit of his Virginia southern comfort here to New Jersey.

He and his wife opened BMBC and have been garnering a decent amount of attention. I, for one, NEED to try the blueberry French toast. I'm sure the pictures do it absolutely no justice. The same most likely goes for Ted's biscuits, too. I mean, look at these things:

Doesn't that sandwich look DELICIOUS? They even got approval from social influencer @cass_andthecity who also marked this place as a "must-try."

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co is located at 700 S Black Horse Pike in Blackwood.

