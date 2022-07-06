You've seen New Jersey's tulip farms and sunflower farms that have become seasonal favorites, but how about a soothing lavender field?



I love EVERYTHING lavender. In a vase, in a diffuser, in my laundry, sprayed on my pillows. I live for lavender!

If you're like me, you might want to visit a place where you can run through lavender with reckless abandon (and snap a couple gorgeous photos while you're at it).

It's called Happy Day Farm. Happy Day, in Monmouth County, has many different fields, including zinnias and sunflowers, but right now their lavender field is in FULL BLOOM!

There are even fun props, like a purple door, a phone booth, a bathtub, and a hot pink piano (which works, by the way), according to NJ.com, where you can totally take a few enviable pics for your socials.

Yes, Happy Day Farm is a BIT of a hike from South Jersey, but it's such a beautiful attraction it would be worth a day trip.

Plus, this coming weekend, July 9th and 10th, Happy Day is giving you access to all three of their flower fields.

Happy Day Farm is located at 106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, NJ in Monmouth County.

