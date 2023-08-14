You Will Love This Barbie Corn Maze at this Jersey Shore Farm

This fall Barbie will still be a hit, just like in the theaters.

Barbie is coming to Manalapan. Well, not the real Barbie, it's a Barbie maze as one of the fabulous mazes at Happy Day Farm in Manalapan. If you love this place as much as I do, you know about their mazes through the years. They're amazing.

ziss, Getty Stock, ThinkStock ziss, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

It is a farm we visit every fall. Their fall festival is always so much fun for our family and friends.

Happy Day Farm Fall Festival runs from September 10th, 2023 through October 30th, 2023 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

From Happy Day Farm website:

Fall Festival Days: all activities and attractions are open (pumpkinville, corn maze, pig races, tractor rides, fun slide, feeding zoo etc.). Over 35 activities included with admission. Tickets are required to enter all areas of the farm, Fri - Sun ($25 per person, includes NJ sales tax). **Tickets can only be purchased on-line. Click here for tickets.

Admission to the Fall Festival gets you so many things from corn mazes, spider web, pig races, pirate ship, hay maze, pumpkin bowling, tractor ride, horse lasso, pumpkinville, and so much more. Click here for all of the activities.

Check out the cool Barbie Maze. Can you find your way through the Barbie and Ken maze from Happy Day Farm Instagram:

Fall Festival tickets go on sale starting September 9th, 2023.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.