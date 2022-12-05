"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?

It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.

This weekend, we ventured into the City of Brotherly Love for some free holiday fun. It didn't disappoint. Did you know that there's an entire Santaland inside the giant Macy's in Center City Philadelphia? Not only do you get to meet the big man in red himself, but you get to walk through the magic that is Dickens Village. The beloved story "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens is brought to life in this walk-through village on Macy's top floor.

It's been a popular Christmas attraction for quite a long time; I've been going since I was a toddler. What's really great about it, though, is that it's free! All you have to do is make an appointment to walk through the village. Upon your arrival you'll be greeted by a host that will transport you back to Dickens-era Londontown.

If you've never experienced Dickens Village inside the Philadelphia Macy's, it really is a great free holiday excursion for both kids and adults alike. You can even attend the Macy's epic light show narrated by the famous Julie Andrews.

To find out more about Dickens Village, click HERE.

