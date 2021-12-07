There's been a lot of bulldozing and clearing of trees on a big chunk of land just off Route 42-North in Blackwood, New Jersey, pretty close to Gloucester Township Premium Outlets.

I jump of 42 at Exit 7B at least once a week, and I've been eyeing up the construction for months now. There's a significant amount of space being made, and it's got to be because something substantial is being built there.

All of my thoughts on what this project could be are pure speculation until I can get some confirmation back from the township, but Autumn Ridge Apartments off College Drive back up to the construction, so maybe it's an expansion?

TSM South Jersey

Perhaps, new houses or condos are being built. Or it could have something to do with the outlets expanding to either another phase of stores or parking.

Google Maps

Honestly, from a motorist perspective, it wouldn't be terrible if they were changing the traffic pattern off the freeway exit. It dumps you onto one of many mini-circles (annoying).

If you have any idea what this construction project might be, we'd love to know. Thanks in advance!

