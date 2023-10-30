Big Project Begins This Week at Major Galloway Twp Intersection

If you regularly travel on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Galloway Township, prepare for some delays this week.

According to the Galloway Township Police Department work on the White Horse Pike/Cologne Avenue intersection is taking place this week.

Expect lane closures and delays each day from 9 am through 3 pm.

Here's what's taking place:

"New traffic pole standards will be installed as well as designated turn lanes. Additional improvements include new sidewalks with ADA-compliant curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons, countdown style pedestrian signal heads, underground conduit wire, and junction boxes."

That's a lot of work!

The work should make a big difference at the intersection.

Avoid the area if at all possible.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

