An Atlantic City man has been arrested for burglary after being found in possession of a toy rifle.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 9:00 Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue for a report of a man trying to break into a shed.

Less than two hours later, officers were dispatched to a call from a concerned citizen about a man walking in the 1900 block of Bacharach Blvd. with a rifle.

Police were able to determine that the description of the man with the weapon matched the description of the person who tried breaking into the shed.

At approximately 10:51 AM, Sergeant Mohammed Kaiser observed a male, Victor Martinez, matching the description of the suspect in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hummock Avenue. Martinez was carrying what appeared to be a rifle around his shoulder and was quickly taken into custody without incident.

It was quickly determined that the rifle was a toy gun.

Search incident to arrest revealed Martinez was also in possession of property belonging to another victim unrelated to the original caller. The ensuing investigation conducted by officers and detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section confirmed the property and imitation rifle Martinez was in possession of belonged to a resident from a home in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue that had also been burglarized.

51-year-old Victor Martinez has been charged with,

Burglary

Theft

Criminal mischief

Possession of an imitation firearm

Creating a false public alarm

Receiving stolen property

Martinez was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

