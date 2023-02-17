Man, cat died in Toms River, NJ mobile home fire

🔴 Callers to 911 said the man inside was unaware the home in the Roberts Mobile Home Park in Toms River was on fire

🔴 The body of a man was found by firefighters when the fire was extinugished

🔴 His identity is pending an autopsy

TOMS RIVER — A man died inside a home at the Roberts Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Toms River Police said a call to 911 reporting the fire on Roberts Road off Route 9 indicated the homeowner was inside and unaware of the fire. Intense flames and heavy smoke had already engulfed the home when police arrived, preventing them from entering.

During a search of the home firefighters discovered the body of a man, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The body was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an autopsy and identification.

Fire in a home at Robert Mobile Home Park in Toms River 2/16/23

Cause of fire under investigation

Billhimer said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

The Lakewood Scoop reported a cat also died in the fire.

A firefighter was treated at Community Medical Center in Toms River for a minor injury.

Fire in a home at Robert Mobile Home Park in Toms River 2/16/23

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

