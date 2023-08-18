Man fatally struck on NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line

🚄 A man was hit north of the Matawan-Aberdeen station

🚄 Service was suspended between South Amboy and Long Branch

🚄 12 people have been struck by NJ Transit trains systemwide in 2023

Service on a section of NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended today for a second time in the past seven days during the morning commute.

A man was struck and killed just after 7 a.m. just north of the Aberdeen-Matawan station in the vicinity of Cliffwood Avenue in Aberdeen, according to NJ Transit. Service was suspended between Long Branch and South Amboy.

Service was restored as of 10:45 a.m. Friday morning with 60 minute delays.

None of the 350 passengers and crew on board train #3320 which left Bay Head at 5:55 a.m. were injured.

According to NJ Transit there have been 12 people struck by NJ Transit trains systemwide in 2023. Four were on the North Jersey Coast Line. Prior to Friday's incident, eight were confirmed as possible suicides and two are undetermined.

NJ Transit crew works to make repairs to a catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 NJ Transit crew works to make repairs to a catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 (NJ Transit) loading...

Second suspension in a week

A fallen tree that brought down a catenary wire in Middletown in the early hours of Aug. 11 caused service to be suspended between Long Branch and Matawan while the tree was removed and the wire replaced.

Service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and South Amboy for the entire morning commute.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.