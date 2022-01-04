Man Struck and Killed by NJ Transit Bus in Ocean County Monday Night

Authorities in Ocean County say a man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit Bus Monday night.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says the accident happened around 9:45 PM at the entrance to the NJ Transit bus terminal on Route 88 in Lakewood.

Arriving at the scene, Lakewood Township police officers found a 32-year-old man lying by the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that the man was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus. The bus and its driver were located in Howell Township later that night.

Billhimer said in a statement, "The operator of the bus has been cooperative and this is an active and ongoing investigation..."

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027.

