Ocean County Man Going to Prison For Sexually Exploiting Child

A long prison term awaits a Lakewood man for sexually exploiting a minor, under the age of 12.

Get our free mobile app

Sentencing took place Tuesday

Samuel Schwinger, 38, of Lakewood was sentenced to 360 months in prison for coercing a child into producing images of child sexual abuse.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says Schwinger was sentenced following a guilty plea for the charge.

Sellinger offered these details on just what happened:

"In March 2019, Schwinger used an internet-based application to communicate with the victim, who was under the age of 12. Schwinger asked the victim to make sexually explicit videos of the victim and send them to him. Schwinger admitted that from October 2018 through April 5, 2019, he communicated with more than 25 minor victims for the purpose of producing and distributing sexually explicit material."

There's more. Schwinger was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender once he's released from prison.

Sexual abuse of minor Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash loading...

Multi-agency investigation involved

Sellinger says several agencies were involved in the investigation of this case. Those agencies included Homeland Security, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, and the Lakewood Police Department.

SOURCE: U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey

Celebrities Who Tried to Expose the So-Called Illuminati Are there really sinister secret societies in Hollywood? These stars seem to think so. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady