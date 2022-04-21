A South Jersey employee with the U.S. Postal Service has allegedly been handling more than just the mail.

39-year-old Lisa Hammell, of Turnersville, is reportedly one of more than 20 people the Department of Justice is accusing of manufacturing and selling phony COVID-19 vaccine cards, according to 6abc.com.

Hammell worked in customer service at the Marlton Post Office during the time she was alleged to have been producing and peddling the fake documents. Hammell's activities reportedly started back in March 2021. What's worse is investigators say she printed the cards at the post office, 6abc.com reports. She's still technically an employee, according to the USPS.

She reportedly profited off more than 400 fake cards. Her motivation? To help people buck the system and gain access to vaccine-mandated locations and events. Hammell's comments on social media allegedly referred to supporters of the COVID-19 vaccines 'sheep'. Hammell also bragged about putting her 'graphic design degree' to good use making the cards.

It's not immediately clear what the full ramifications of Hammell's actions will be, and if she'll face jail time, but we'll continue to follow this story closely.

