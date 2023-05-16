Meet these huge celebs coming to NJ area for Fan Expo Convention
If you’ve ever wanted to meet some of your favorite pop culture celebs all in one place, your best bet is to visit a local convention.
There are a ton in the New Jersey area that many are unaware of from genres like horror which you can visit New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival (the next show is Aug. 18, 19, and 20 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison) and Sci-Fi and pop culture like the Fan Expo convention coming to Philadelphia.
Fan Expo is basically a huge comic con with no relation to the actual Comic Cons that take place around the world, but they are just as big and just as popular.
With shows all over North America, they are bringing their convention to Philly on June 2, 3, and 4, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
If you’ve never been to a pop culture convention, you can expect vendors selling all different kinds of things like memorabilia, comics, custom artwork, and even food! But aside from that, you’ll see some of the most amazing cosplayers (people that “dress up” as their favorite characters) and you’ll get a chance to meet and greet with some of your favorite celebrities.
At Fan Expo Philadelphia, you will have the opportunity to meet a few rare celebs that might not make many appearances in general but also celebs that are a part of your favorite movies or TV shows.
The highlight of this particular show is the "Back to the Future" reunion including:
Tom Wilson (“Biff”)
Getty Images[/caption]https://youtu.be/QzklMXES1BU
Christopher Lloyd (“Doc Brown”)
and the Michael J Fox (“Marty McFly”)
You have the option to meet them at their table and get an autograph whether it be on an 8x10 photo they provide or you can bring your own item. You can also opt for a professional photo op with either one or all three of those guests.
Now I won’t lie: This kind of experience is not cheap. But when is the next time you’ll have the opportunity to meet Michael J. Fox?! He’s a legend and one you’ll want to book ahead of time.
Other celebrities announced as guests for this show are:
Hayden Christensen
Joseph Quinn
Zachary Levi
Sean Astin
Jon Bernthal
Jodi Benson
Sam Raimi
Vincent D’Onofrio
Giancarlo Esposito
Bonnie Wright
Henry Winkler
And more! See the full guest list HERE.
For more information and to purchase tickets/autographs/photo ops, click HERE.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.