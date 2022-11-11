Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says.

On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.

"[I've been] able to really dive into some stuff I feel like people have been waiting for me to put our for a few years," the singer says, a twinkle in his eye.

Ray doesn't mention the specifics, but it's easy to speculate that he might have his highly public 2020 divorce from Carly Pearce in mind. In her 29: Written in Stone album cycle, Pearce wrote openly about her experience of their breakup, documenting the tear-stained early days of "Messy" and offering a final, clear-eyed and composed retrospective in "What He Didn't Do" — the latter of which is her current single. In between, she spelled out some of the specifics of her heartbreak, singing about "The year I got married and divorced" in the title track, "29."

Now, it seems, Ray is ready to offer his side of the story.

"Well, I think there's some things that need to be said," he goes on to say. "Things have been one-sided for too long. So, there's some things that need to be talked about. I'm over it. They're over it. So let's do it."

Over the course of his past couple projects — especially in the Bootlegger Sessions — Ray has cemented his love for '90s country, and he says those influences are only deepening in his new material.

"You're gonna hear a lot of [Lynyrd] Skynyrd, a lot of traditional country music mixed with '90s country music. We just took a lot of eras that I was influenced by and put them together."

Plus, Ray hopes his next batch of music will include a duet that will come as a pretty big curveball.

"We're working on one right now — so, it'll be a big one," he teases. "No one's expecting it. And it's 90 percent there. If it happens, no one's gonna see it coming."

