Jon Pardi Coming Back For More at Barefoot in Wildwood in 2023

One of the highlights of the first Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in 2021 was the appearance by Jon Pardi. What a performer!

Well, Pardi is headed back to Wildwood in June for the 2023 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest!

This time, Pardi will be headlining the kickoff concert Thursday night!

Pardi has a string of hits, including "Last Night Lonely", Heartache Medication", and "Dirt in My Boots." It should be a high-energy, fun kickoff night on the Wildwood Beach!

Also slated to perform Thursday night: Michael Ray! Ray's hits include "Whiskey and Rain" and "Kiss You in the Morning."

Other announce artists for the June 15 -18 event include headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and Kid Rock. Also announced so far is rising country star Parker McCollum. Stay tuned to Cat Country 107.3 for more lineup announcements - they will be coming fast!

You can get your Barefoot tickets here.

attachment-BMF Kickoff Concert 1920x1080 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Joe Kelly's Favorite Barefoot Photos (2022) We had fun!