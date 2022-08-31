A tycoon of a boxing celebrity is about to make his rounds in New Jersey this labor day weekend!

If you've ever wanted a meet and greet with boxing legend Mike Tyson, here's your chance! He'll be making his way to 3 different marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey to promote his own line of cannabis!

Oh, you didn't know? Mike Tyson has his own line of cannabis products. It's about to hit the shelves, and it looks pretty hardcore. It's called Tyson 2.0.

So which dispensaries is Mike Tyson visiting this weekend? Let's take a look. He'll be stopping by all 3 of these location on the same day, Saturday Sep 3.

I was just inside of this location and I can confirm there was a whole section dedicated to Tyson 2.0 products, so they're definitely ready for the champ to stop in. He'll be there Sept 3, from 12 pm - 1pm.

This location just became the state's latest dispensary to sell recreational weed. Tyson will be here from 2:30pm-4pm.

This will be Tyson's third and final stop. What's fun about this location is that this is the location of the Bada Bing gentleman's club from The Sopranos! He'll be at here from 5:30-7:30 pm. According to FoxSportsRadioNewJersey.com, select fans who buy $200 worth of products will get special "fast pass" access for a meet and greet.

Will you be stopping by any of these locations on Saturday? If you do, leet us know if you got to see him!

