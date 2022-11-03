Former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, performed at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City plenty of times during his illustrious boxing career.

Tyson has wins over Tyrell Biggs, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Carl Williams and Alex Stewart at the iconic venue.

On Friday night, 25 years after first stepping foot in Boardwalk Hall, he returns to the venue as a part of AEW wrestling, which airs live on TNT from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

“It’s always good to return to Atlantic City,” said Mike Tyson.

The wrestling promotion will be broadcasting its "AEW: Rampage" show live with Tyson serving as a special guest commentator on the show.

“I’m excited for everyone in Atlantic City, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike has in store for us," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. AEW is firing on all cylinders right now and adding Iron Mike to the mix elevates everyone’s game even further.”

Also announced for Friday’s “AEW: Rampage” is the All-Atlantic City Dream Match, where the winner of tonight’s three-way matchup for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship between Orange Cassidy (c), Luchasaurus and Rey Fénix will get to face the challenger of their choosing. Tune into “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET to catch the action leading into Friday’s “AEW: Rampage” on TNT.

Tickets for Friday’s show in Atlantic City at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall start at $20 (plus fees) and are on sale now at AEWTIX.com.