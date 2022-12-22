The Philadelphia Eagles will likely roll with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in their Saturday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The coach said on Thursday morning that "It's looking like it's going to be Gardner [Minshew]" when asked about the team's Week 16 quarterback situation, with Jalen Hurts dealing with a sprained shoulder.

"Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go, and just at the end of the day he's not going to be able to do it," Sirianni added.

Hurts was listed as DNP on Wednesday’s injury report and did not practice on Tuesday on Wednesday.

"Obviously, he's disappointed because he wants to play," Sirianni said when asked how Hurts took the news. "Again, like I said, he is the toughest guy I know, and we have to do what's best as the organization to put him in a safe spot, because he would play through anything. He showed that in that fourth quarter against Chicago, that he did play through it. He played through everything."

"Obviously disappointed. Wants to be out there with his teammates, but these are hard conversations you have to have sometimes," the coach continued.

The veteran backup, Minshew, operated the offense effectively last season. He started two games going 1-1 and threw for 439 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception last season with the Eagles.

One of his starts last season came in a Week 18 loss to Dallas, completing 19-of-33 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Eagles loss to Dallas. He also started a game against the Jets, completing 20-of-25 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 13 win against the Jets.

The Eagles are battling for the No. 1 overall seed and the NFC East title, as the team is 13-1 and entered Week 16 two games ahead of the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings and three games ahead of the Cowboys with three to play.

Catch the game Saturday at 4:25 p.m. on 97.ESPN with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.