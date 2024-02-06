Aaron Rodgers Revealed to Be Most Popular NFL Player in New Jersey

A new "study" out says Aaron Rogers is the most popular NFL player in the state of New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers is the most popular NFL player in New Jersey

I'm not really sure how or why - or HOW - but a new study says there is currently no NFL player in New Jersey than quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This "fact" is based on Google searches within New Jersey, according to BettingSites.co.uk.

If you're thinking, "Aaron Rodgers - doesn't he play for Green Bay or something?"

Well, he used to, but in 2023, he was traded to the New York Jets (who play their home games in New Jersey).

Rodgers was a member of the Jets, and as a member of the Jets in 2023, he attempted a grand total of ONE pass. It was incomplete. He played FOUR plays for the Jets before being injured. He was then out for the season.

Still, according to this study, HE is the most popular NFL player to people of New Jersey.

Ahem, this writer begs to differ.

Get our free mobile app

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Who came in second?

While Rodgers racked up 127,400 average Google searches a month, Kansas City Chief's Tight End Travis Kelce was second.

Obviously, Kelce has the Taylor Swift factor behind him. In case you've been Rip Van Winkling it, Kelce and Swift are an item - they are dating.

Kelce averaged 97,833 Google searches a month.

Who's Aaron Rodgers dating???

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Also rans in the study

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts came in third, followed by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Joe Burrows (Bengals.)

Crazy study, am I right?

SOURCE: BettingSites.co.uk

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta