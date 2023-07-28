A Gloucester County man has admitted participating in schemes to negotiate fraudulent checks with forged signatures and to use credit cards without authorization.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says on Thursday, 28-year-old Misty Sarfo-Adu of Sewell pleaded guilty to charges in Camden federal court.

According to authorities,

Sarfo-Adu conspired with Eugene Koranteng, Emmanuel Yirenkyi, and others to commit bank fraud by obtaining blank checks containing the names and account information of unsuspecting customers of a credit card company. They made the checks payable to members of the conspiracy, forged the customers’ signatures on the checks, and negotiated the checks at financial institutions.

In a separate scheme, Sarfo-Adu and Yirenkyi also conspired to use credit cards without the account holder’s knowledge or authorization.

Sarfo-Adu admitted that the fraud schemes caused the credit card company to lose over $150,000.

The count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud that Sarfo-Adu pleaded guilty to could land him in jail for up to 30 years with a $1 million fine. A count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for the end of November.

Koranteng and Yirenkyi remain charged in criminal complaints. The charges and allegations are merely accusations and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

