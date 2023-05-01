There’s centuries of history in Monmouth County, NJ and you can now explore all of it
🔵 Monmouth County Historical Commission hosting A Weekend in Old Monmouth
🔵 You will be able to explore 50 historical sites and buildings
🔵 It's a two-day period open to the public for free
Similar to Huey Lewis & The News, you have the opportunity to go Back in Time just in Monmouth County and coming up this weekend!
A Weekend in Old Monmouth takes places on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 and it will allow you to explore 50 Monmouth County historic sites including museums and buildings, thanks to the Monmouth County Historical Commission.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for a family to visit the historical sites, whether in their own neighborhood or somewhere in another region of the county," John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Monmouth County Historical Commission said.
You don't need to go 88 mph in your vehicle to go back in time (and then Back to the Future), you just need to head to Monmouth County this coming weekend.
Fabiano explains that while many people know about the Battle of Monmouth during the Revolutionary War, there's some very interesting local history as well.
"There are other small historical societies that do a fantastic job of interpreting their local history," Fabiano said.
You can go at your own pace and hit however many sites as you want and in whatever order you want.
"This is a self-guided tour, you can follow our GIS map online which has information about the individual sites and a suggested tour route," Fabiano said.
“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday, May 7, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
These are all of the 50 locations you can tour this coming weekend.
- All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown
- Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township
- Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough
- Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown
- Baird Homestead, Millstone Township
- Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands
- Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
- Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
- Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
- Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township
- Crawford House, Tinton Falls
- Dr. Cooke's Medical Office, Holmdel
- Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown
- Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
- Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township
- Grover House, Middletown
- Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
- InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall Township
- Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township
- Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown
- Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport
- Keyport Historical Society, Keyport
- Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel
- Marlpit Hall, Middletown
- Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank
- Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough
- Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck
- National Guard Museum, Sea Girt
- Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township
- Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township
- Old First Church, Middletown
- Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
- Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township
- Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township
- Parker Homestead, Little Silver
- Portland Place (Historic), Highlands
- Red Bank Woman's Club, Red Bank
- Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads Historic District), Roosevelt
- Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake
- Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, Rumson
- Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough
- Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan
- Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
- Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands
- Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
- Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township
- T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank
- Twin Lights Museum, Highlands
- Village Inn, Englishtown
- Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold Township