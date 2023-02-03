Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect

🏡 "Must-see" mid-century style home in Upper Montclair listed for under $1M
🏡 Designed by architect Edward Durell Stone — whose works include NYC landmarks
🏡 Home described as "hidden oasis" that had 1 owner for over 50 years
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million.
“This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with nature thru its floor-to-ceiling windows with year round 360 degree views including NYC's iconic skyline," according to the listing by realtor Amy Owens of the Keller Williams, NJ Metro Group.
Among the most famous of Stone’s building designs: Radio City Music Hall, the Museum of Modern Art and Columbus Circle, all in Manhattan.
Stone also designed the "saucer" style amphitheater at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel — and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington D.C.
The house offers more than 2,200 square feet with an open floor plan and “classic Japanese influences,” according to the listing.
A primary suite is on the first floor.
In addition to a bedroom, the first floor includes a full bathroom and access to an outside deck.
The Montclair home features a “large living room, framed by a stunning wall of windows.”
A loft overlooks the living room & is perfect for an office.
A dining room includes built-in storage.
The open kitchen also has access to the deck and patio.
An open staircase leads to a lower level, “informal family room with beamed ceiling.”
The family room includes built-in shelves and a wet bar.
There are also the three other bedrooms, another full bathroom and a half-bath.
“The entire perimeter is surrounded by decking in the japanese engawa style, accessed thru glass doors on all sides, truly embracing the concept of inviting the outside in,” according to the listing.
The outside of the home includes a cascading water feature, patio and natural landscaping.
The property includes a two-car, detached garage.
The house has been under the same ownership for more than 50 years with “meticulous” maintenance, the listing also said.
The home at 260 Upper Mountain Avenue is less than two miles from Montclair University.
It also is close to the Presby Iris Gardens and Essex County park property, Kip's Castle Park, among other attractions.
Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.