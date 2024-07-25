First Watch: Trailer Out for Cape May Featured Bob Dylan Movie

For a couple weeks this spring Cape May was the film capital of America, as scenes from an upcoming movie were shot in the town.

If you want to know what Cape May looks like on film, you won't have to wait too long.

"A Complete Unknown" will be released later this year.

Part of the movie was shot in Cape May

The movie stars Timothy Chalamet as singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and focuses on his climb to fame.

Back in May of this year, filming took place in and around Cape May - mostly outdoor scenes with Cape May serving as Newport, Rhode Island of the 1960s.

Movie trailer is released

The first trailer for the movie has just been released. Check it out:

The movie looks interesting, but it doesn't appear many Cape May shots made the trailer. This screenshot from the video, could be from the Cape May shoot:

What do you think - is that Cape May?

We're looking forward to seeing Cape May in the movies in December!

