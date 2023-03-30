America is filled with so many beautiful places. One of my "bucket list" items is simply to see more of America. I want to see the beautiful locations our great country has. I have traveled to many places in the U.S. but there are still so many places I haven't been able to see. In a recent article by Cosmopolitan, they looked at the most beautiful places in all 50 states. "America is full of incredible sights, both natural and manmade"

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

As we turn to the Cosmo list and what they selected for us here in the Garden State, as our most "beautiful place" we see that it is located in Ocean County. According to Cosmopolitan, New Jersey's most "beautiful place" is Island Beach State Park. "New Jersey's Island Beach State Park, which spans nearly 10 miles of the Barnegat Peninsula, is a popular place for ocean swimming and surf fishing. And with its maritime forests, tidal marshes, and rolling sand dunes, the undeveloped barrier beach provides an incredible backdrop for these and other recreational activities."

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

If you live in the Northeast or any location in New Jersey and have not seen Island Beach State Park you are missing out on a simply beautiful Atlantic Ocean location here in the United States. Island Beach has miles and miles of perfect beaches along the Atlantic Ocean and whether you swim, hike, photograph, or drive, it's a fantastic place to visit.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

As the weather gets better and we begin to arrange some getaways for the family be sure to put a day at Island Beach State Park on your list of places to go in New Jersey. Once you visit Island Beach State Park you will understand why it's selected as the "Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey".

Swimmers on a private beach near Island Beach State Park Swimmers on a private beach near Island Beach State Park (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

