This New Jersey Roller Coaster Is One Of The Most Thrilling On The Planet

Are you one of the biggest thrill seekers in New Jersey?

The other week, we had an event at Casino Pier with the station, and every time I saw the Disco spin people around like a frisbee my stomach turned.

Personally, I'm not as big of a ride enthusiast as I was say ten years ago or so, sadly it's something that just happens when you get older.

That being said, rollercoasters are still something I find enjoyable, as do a lot of people.

The thrill of soaring high into the sky, that feeling of weightlessness as you make your descent, and the excitement of banking around tight corners and corkscrews.

There are a lot of great rollercoasters here in New Jersey.

Hydrus in Seaside Heights is a blast, there's Gale Force at Ocean City's Castaway Cove to Sea Serpent at Morey's Pier in Wildwood.

But did you know that one coaster in Jersey is being called one of the most thrilling and exciting in the entire world?

Love Travel compiled their list of the world's greatest, most thrilling coasters from countries all over the planet.

There's the Demon in Denmark, The Silver Star In Germany, and Hyperion in Poland.

Joining those countries is America, more specifically New Jersey, because one of our coasters is among the wildest in the world.

What New Jersey Roller Coaster Is The Most Thrilling On The Planet?

It's a coaster that'll launch you over 450 feet into the air and reaches speeds of over 120 miles per hour.

It's also one of the tallest coasters in the world!

According to Love Travel, Kingda-Ka located at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is one of the most thrilling coasters on the planet.

I'm a coaster fan, but Kingda-Ka has always seemed like a little too much for me!

