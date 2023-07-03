Authorities in Monmouth County are asking for your help as they continue to investigate a fatal shooting on the 4th of July last year.

The Neptune Township Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at around 1:45 early on the morning of July 4th, 2022, in the area of Route 35 and South Concourse.

Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Ayres Gray Jr. of Manalapan in a parked vehicle on South Concourse, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

Route 35 and South Concourse in Neptune Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Route 35 and South Concourse in Neptune Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

An investigation revealed that a house at on Hillview Drive in Neptune Township was hosting a party where there was a shots fired incident shortly before the fatal shooting took place on South Concourse.

Authorities continue to identify a link between the two incidents.

20 block of Hillview Drive in Neptune Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 20 block of Hillview Drive in Neptune Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

How to help police

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the Neptune Township Police Department continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Manzo at (800) 533-7443.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 671-4400.

