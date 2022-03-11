Update: Atlantic City’s Ocean Club Will Not Screw Balcony Doors Shut

Since our last update, several Ocean Club Condominium residents, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, have reached out to us to share what they perceive as a big recent win in the ongoing issue of their balcony structures.

Last week, we reviewed the contents of a letter that was slid under each condo resident front door. It outlined the various steps that will be taken to address the structural issues.

At the direction of the City of Atlantic City, the Ocean Club management was instructed that they were required to screw shut all balcony doors, leaving room for them to only open 3 inches.

This did not sit well with residents, who were concerned about everything from the loss of recreational use to worries in the event of a fire or other emergency.

In the latest written communication from the Ocean Club management to their residents, there is no language about screwing the balcony doors shut.

We have been advised that the Ocean Club management team negotiated the issue with the City of Atlantic City and prevailed on behalf of their residents.

Had the plan to screw the balcony doors shut continued, residents were planning to “mutiny” and they were going to remove the screws on their own.

Here’s the letter. You can see for yourself, that there is no mention about screwing the balcony doors shut any longer.

This letter is very instructive and sets forth - with a sense of urgency - the timetable to properly inspect all of the Ocean Club balconies.

Despite the relief granted insofar as the balcony doors will not be screwed shut Ocean Club management is cautioning residents that they should not use their balconies until the proper inspection is completed and the all clear sign is given.

The inspection of each balcony is currently underway. They anticipate that the process will be completed by the week of April 11, 2022.

Ocean Club management concludes:

However, until your balcony is cleared as safe by an engineer, opening or entry onto the balconies is strictly prohibited. Each owner is obligated to ensure that all tenants and quests are made aware of this prohibition and the potential hazard involved. This prohibition does not apply to ocean-facing balconies that were coated in 2017 as part of the maintenance project at that time. No structural deficiencies of the balcony itself have been identified.

Throughout our coverage of these various issues, we have found the Ocean Club management team to be open and transparent with their owners and residents. They have communicated often and have effectively followed up when and where necessary. It’s an excellent example of demonstrating best practices regarding how to handle important issues; especially when there is significant public interest, such as in this case.

