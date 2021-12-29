New Country Music Albums Coming in 2022

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Dolly Parton are just three artists with new country albums planned for 2022. Expect a fast start, with several newcomers, one rocker and two veteran hitmakers dropping new titles in January and February.

The first three months of any given year are typically slow, but that may not be the case with new country albums in 2022. Joe Nichols and Walker Hayes are among country chart-toppers with full-length albums planned. Additionally, country duo Maddie & Tae have an EP coming, and Brothers Osborne are adding onto their heralded album from last year. There is going to be plenty of great country music to stream or download very soon.

New albums will be added to this list as soon as they are announced. Two confirmed but TBD albums from Thomas Rhett can be found at the bottom, but we've also heard rumors of new albums from Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. If those are announced, you'll find them on this updated list of new country albums from 2022.

2022's Must-Hear New Country Albums:

Jan. 14: Jacob Bryant, Bar Stool Preacher

Jan. 21: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons (Deluxe Edition)

Jan. 21: Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album

Jan. 21: Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here

Jan 28: Aaron Lewis, Frayed at Both Ends

Jan. 28: Rod + Rose, Rod + Rose

Jan. 28: Maddie & Tae, Through The Madness Vol. 1

Feb. 11: Joe Nichols, Good Day for Living

March 7: Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run

April 1: Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down

April 22: Old Crow Medicine Show, Paint This Town

April 22: Jason Aldean, Macon

TBD: Thomas Rhett, Where We Started

TBD: Thomas Rhett: Country Again, Side B

