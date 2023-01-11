New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?

This is straight from our believe it or not department.

A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America.

Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is caused by gas stoves in America … saying that “any option is on the table,” including regulations or an outright federal ban.

Trumka emphasized that "products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

About 1/2 of all American households use natural gas for home heating, hot water, and cooking.

Most professional chefs and home practitioners prefer cooking with natural gas versus electric stoves. They conclude that natural gas cooks more evenly.

Trumka and others that share his philosophy are quoting various studies by the World Health Organization and reports from Harvard and Smithsonian Magazine.

They allege that the following dangers are a byproduct of using natural gas.

Nitrogen Dioxide

Carbon Dioxide

Fine particulate matter

Potentially causing respiratory illness

Cardiovascular problems

Cancer

Asthma in children

They believe that by having a natural gas connection, people are polluting the insides of their homes.

SOURCES : Bloomberg News, Harvard and Smithsonian Magazine

