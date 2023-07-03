Study Says New Jersey Has The Best Looking People In America

We take a lot of grief here in New Jersey, so it's really nice when we finally get a well-deserved compliment. The latest research concludes that we are all great-looking. Each and every one of us. Well, not exactly. But there is good news overall.

It turns out that the website Zippia just published a report that discusses the results of some pretty scientific research that was used to determine which state in America has the most attractive people.

Just because we live in New Jersey, we all seem to have the same reaction to something like that. Our reactions all seem to be "uh-oh" or something to that effect.

But somehow this one is different. Very different. You're not going to believe where the best-looking state in America research ranks the Garden State.

Would you believe us if I told you that we were ranked as the #1 best-looking state in all of America? Of course, you wouldn't. You're from New Jersey. Things like that don't happen to us.

But I'm here to tell you that is exactly what happened. Soak it in Garden State, we are the best-looking state in the nation.

The conclusions were based on factors like activity levels, obesity levels, and the number of STDs in the state, but let's not get too far into the details here.

Let's just enjoy this rarest of New Jersey moments. One where the rest of the country says something nice about us. Enjoy it, you beautiful people.

