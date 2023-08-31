It's hard to believe we're getting ready to close out another summer at the Jersey Shore.

Hot days on the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk will soon be behind us, however, that's no reason to get upset.

Because once summer goes in to rest, that's when Six Flags starts up Fright Fest.

Six Flags Announces Details For Fright Fest 2023

Fright Fest has become a Halloween tradition for a lot of Jersey residents, and every year somehow seems to get bigger and better.

There's so much to do at Fright Fest this year, so buckle up because we have a lot to cover.

NJ's Fright Fest Features 8 Haunted Houses

From your classic haunted house simply called The Manor, to more extreme setups like Big Top Terror there's a haunted house for any level of fear.

This year also features two new haunted houses.

One is simply called The Conjuring, and the other is called Saw X, and I can only imagine they're based on the popular horror movies of the same names.

You can also brave Aftermath, which is a post-apocalyptic-themed haunted house, and Reflections of the Dead, a mirror-based haunted house maze.

Scare Zones Are Found Throughout NJ's Fright Fest

From Clown Town to the Demon District, you never know what you'll run into when you check out one of the Scare Zones at Six Flag's Fright Fest.

New this year is a pirate-themed scare zone called the Curse of Blackbeards Bounty.

Let's say though, you want to enjoy everything Fright Fest has to offer, but being scared half to death constantly isn't your thing.

No worries, Fright Fest has a ton of cool events during it's run.

What Events Happen During Six Flags Fright Fest?

According to Six Flags, there's a lot.

You can enjoy the brews of a real Oktoberfest, kids can enjoy boo fest, which is a scare-free kid-friendly zone within the park and there are a bunch of cool shows.

Shows include Dead Man's Party which is a rock show from beyond the grave featuring music, laser lights, and pyrotechnics.

When Does Fright Fest At Six Flags, NJ Start, And How Much Does It Cost?

According to Six Flags, Fright Fest starts on September 8th this year and runs on select dates through October 31st.

You can check the full calendar right here.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased right here.

Fright Fest is a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year looks like it'll be a screaming good time.

