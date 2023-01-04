New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider.
What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey
The Golfzon Range by Leadbetter in Little Ferry, New Jersey, offers what is described as “a blend of self-learning, live instruction and unrestricted range time for golfers of all levels.”
A gym for golf ⛳
According to Benedict Riches, the CEO of Golfzon Leadbetter, the facility “will be the equivalent of a gym for golf- a dedicated place to train your golf swing.”
“We’ve taught golfers of every ability all over the world but always at a golf course," he said. "Now we can take that same knowledge and use Golfzon technology to offer it in more convenient locations.”
According to world-renowned golf instructor David Leadbetter, the Golfzon Range will help golfers improve their swing more quickly.
Learn more quickly 🏌️♀️
“Our research shows that golfers learn the golf swing faster indoors than at an outdoor range or on a course so this facility is a big step forward in how we teach the game,” Leadbetter said.
During a grand opening event on Dec. 15, Golfzon Range was officially opened by Leadbetter, the founder of Golfzon Leadbetter and Little Ferry Mayor Mauro Reguseo.
Golfzon Range is equipped with 22 Golfzon Driving Range simulators designed specifically for individual practice and private lessons, using 3D AI swing analysis, and group classes.
Golfers will be able to learn and practice different kinds of shots, including sloping lies. With Leadbetter instruction on hand and instant feedback from cameras and shot data, golfers will have the opportunity to fine-tune their game and solidify their swing changes.
The company said you can try Golfzon Range for free at golfzonrange.com/freepass, or by calling 201-983-0215.
Golfzon Range by Leadbetter is located at 260 Bergen Turnpike, Little Ferry, NJ 07643
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
