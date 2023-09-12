New Jersey Has A Fantastic Steakhouse Located By The Ocean

Let's talk steak, I'm sure not a hard subject to deal with LOL I think if you love beef you love a good steak. There are a lot of choices when it comes to cuts and the style you like that steak cooked. Let's begin first with the cut you enjoy.

According to Tasting Table, these are the most popular cuts of steak:

Ribeye

Porterhouse

Filet Mignon

Hanger Steak

Bavette (Butcher's Cut)

Top Sirloin

New York Strip

Denver Steak

Flat Iron

Skirt Steak

How about the way you like your steak cooked? Some like a long cook and some like it rare, How do you enjoy your steak? I think medium to medium-well would be my choice. Here are the most popular styles according to Clover Meadows Beef:

Rare

Medium-Rare

Medium

Medium-Well

Well Done

Lovefood did a recent article that focused on the best steakhouses in America. "A steak dinner is one of America's best-loved meals, and there are so many places dedicated to serving juicy, tender cuts of meat." In the Lovefood article, they chose a steakhouse in Atlantic County as the best in the Garden State. "In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is often tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks that often come served with the freshest seafood. The Cajun rib-eye steak is the top order here, with the lobster bisque also getting a thumbs up from diners."

