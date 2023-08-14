New Jersey’s Best Steakhouse Is Among The Finest In America
I like the tagline from this Lovefood article "a cut above the rest" when describing the best steakhouses in America. Let's face it a majority of diners love their steak. There are plenty of varieties for everyone. For me, I like a porterhouse, rib eye, or filet mignon and cook it medium, please. A nice potato on the side and I'm all set.
According to Seven Sons, these are the Top 10 favorite cuts of steak:
1 Flank
2 New York Strip
3 Skirt
4 Ribeye
5 Prime Rib
6 Tenderloin
7 Sirloin
8 Porterhouse
9 T-Bone
10 Filet Mignon
According to Lovefood, "A steak dinner is one of America's best-loved meals, and there are so many places dedicated to serving juicy, tender cuts of meat. From the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet, to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare."
Lovefood chooses a steakhouse in Atlantic City as the best in the Garden State. "In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is often tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks that often come served with the freshest seafood. The Cajun rib-eye steak is the top order here, with the lobster bisque also getting a thumbs up from diners."
Have you been to Morton's? Give us your review and your choice of their best steak. We always encourage your input and recommendations.
