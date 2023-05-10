Do You Think This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Hidden Wonder?

New Jersey is not the biggest state in America, so it's pretty easy to think you have uncovered all the important places to visit here in the Garden State, but experts say there is a hidden place right here in our state that you might not even know about.

The website Stacker has compiled a list of these spots in every single state in the nation, but when it comes to the choice for New Jersey, don't expect a light-hearted fun place, or a place you'd want to bring the whole family to.

At first glance, you might have thought the experts had found a hidden amusement park, restaurant, or secluded beach that we could all add to our family's summer plans.

But the place they chose is not that kind of place at all. As a matter of fact, the place they chose as the hidden wonder in New Jersey seems like a sort of dark place, certainly not something that seems fun, Interesting yes, but not really fun. At least not in my mind.

Spots chosen for other states include natural wonders and amazing structures, but for us here in the Garden State, the choice was an abandoned psychiatric hospital.

This spot also once served as the state's only tuberculosis sanitorium. It's called Hagedorn Psychiatric Hospital. it's abandoned now, but if you felt the need to see the structure, it's located on Edna Volpe Road in Glen Gardner.

It's not exactly the kind of hidden wonder you might have expected. Maybe next time a super-secluded Jersey Shore beach that no one knows about could be the choice. We would certainly go that spot, but we're pretty sure all the Jersey Shore beaches have already been discovered.

