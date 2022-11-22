I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that.

I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?

I love my job. I love talking to people, and meeting listeners, and of course writing these articles is a lot of fun.

I wouldn't trade it for the world.

That being said, some people don't need to love their job, they just want to make as much money as possible.

With how expensive things are right now, I can't blame them!

Food is more expensive, and so is housing, insurance, luxury items, fuel, and the list goes on and on.

It begs the question though, what are the highest-paying jobs in the Garden State?

I would imagine it would be something in finance or healthcare.

Fortunately, it's a pretty easy question to answer thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics!

Each year, they release the highest payest jobs by state, and the most recent list for New Jersey has just been released.

Some of the info surprised me, for example, I didn't know that a bus driver makes roughly $54,900 a year!

If you're curious what the lowest paying job in New Jersey is, according to the BLS at least, it's the textile and garment industry.

The average annual salary was just about $27,000.

But What Are The Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey?

The top five highest-paying jobs in Jersey will have you pulling in well over six figures but they're also pretty intensive jobs, do you have what it takes?

The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey Everyone wants a good-paying job, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , these 5 jobs pay the absolute best in the Garden State.