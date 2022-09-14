What is green, just got legalized and smells divine?

That is right: Cannabis!

There is an event coming up in New Jersey that is being described as an, "interactive cannabis carnival" and I am intrigued to say the least.

You've heard of Bring Your Own Booze but what about Bring Your Own Cannabis?

Your dreams are about to become a reality at the first ever BYOC 420 Expo!

There is a lot entailed with this event so without further ado *exhales puff of smoke* let's get to it.

The three-day event will feature over 100 vendors where you can learn about the newest strains of cannabis along with CBD & marijuana products and services.

There will also be celebrity meet & greets, daily 4:20 celebrations and nonstop live music & entertainment.

This part is my personal favorite.

There will be designated outdoor smoking sessions where you can legally light up. Right near by will be the Munchy Food Court filled with various food trucks.

Watch out for those munchies. They'll creep up on you.

There are general admission tickets or a VIP package that comes with access to the VIP Lounge, VIP Viewing Area and FREE entry to the Official 420 Expo VIP After Parties.

Be aware that you have to be at least 21 years old to attend.

It is being hosted at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center which is located at 97 Sunfield Ave in Edison.

Here are the days & hours of the upcoming 420 Expo:

Friday, September 16th: 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Saturday, September 17th: 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Sunday, September 18th: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Small reminder of the unwritten rule in stoner culture: Puff, Puff, Pass.

