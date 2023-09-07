New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Oldest Roads In America

There are so many roads we don't want to be on or don't want to know more about here in New Jersey. Most roads give us grief and high blood pressure. But not this road. This road is one of the most special roads in the whole country.

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash loading...

One road that winds its way through New Jersey is so old that it was ordered to be built by King Charles II of England so that it could wind through all of the colonies, according to Only In Your State.

Construction started on King's Highway in 1650, and if you're from New Jersey, you might think knowing what happens on our roads, that construction is still going on. But don't worry, no orange cones here. Construction ended in 1735, and there never was a detour or an alternate route as far as we know.

Photo by Jaye Haych on Unsplash Photo by Jaye Haych on Unsplash loading...

The road is full of history, and there are portions of the route that you can actually still travel today. Parts of it are now included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Here are some other really cool bits of information about it. Parts of it are now roads you may have already traveled on like Route 27 in Franklin Township.

Photo by Trevor Wilson on Unsplash Photo by Trevor Wilson on Unsplash loading...

Sections of it became Route 1 and parts of Route 206 are the remnants of it as well. It really is a pretty amazing piece of New Jersey, northeast, and American history, and parts of it are right here in our backyard.

More Famous New Jersey Motels

These Baby Names are Banned in New Jersey