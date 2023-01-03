This New NJ Law Going into Effect in 2023 is Good News For Working Teens

If you're a working teen in New Jersey, listen up! If you want to make more money - here's your chance.

A new round of laws in New Jersey is going to effect this year in 2023, and one is giving those aged 14-17 years old the option to work longer hours in order to earn more money.

This new law, (law A4222), "Expands working hours for minors; updates process for obtaining working papers for minors."

This law will allow teenagers aged 16-17 to work up to 50 hours per week during summer vacation in New Jersey, which is increased from 40 hours previously. Also, any younger teens aged 14-16 will be allowed to work up to 40 hours per week during summer vacation in New Jersey, which mirrors the federal laws for working minors.

Important to note, this law only permits minors to work outside during summer school vacations. So in other words, you can't skip school to go get a job.

Some additional points of law A4222:`

The law removes parental consent for a minor to work but requires the department to provide parents with an opt-out for extended summer working hours for the minor.

The parent or legal guardian of a 14 year old or 15 year old desiring to work may opt the minor out of working past 7 p.m. of any day.

The parent or legal guardian of a 16 year old or 17 year old desiring to work may opt the minor out of working past 11 p.m. of any day.

The law increases the amount of time a minor may work before a break is required from five hours to six hours.

When will this teen labor law go into effect in New Jersey?

At the very beginning of 2023 - January 1.