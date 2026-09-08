Local Man Pleads Guilty in Car Burglary Case in Casino Garage

Local Man Pleads Guilty in Car Burglary Case in Casino Garage

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a charge that involves breaking into a car.

It appears that surveillance cameras caught the suspect on video.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva

A Guilty Plea in a Local Courtroom

An Atlantic City man has entered a guilty plea to a charge related to breaking into a car in a local casino parking garage.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Kevin Thomas, 31, of Atlantic City, has pleaded guilty to a third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary charge.

Officials contend that Thomas was involved with the break in of a vehicle on the fourth floor of a casino parking garage on March 31st of this year. Atlantic City Police investigated.

Surveillance video showed Thomas acting as a lookout for 35-year-old Adam Ross of Atlantic City. Investigators allege that Ross went into the vehicle and stole several items - with the total value exceeding $500.  Ross' case is still pending.

Thomas will be sentenced on October 13th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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