Local Man Pleads Guilty in Car Burglary Case in Casino Garage
An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a charge that involves breaking into a car.
It appears that surveillance cameras caught the suspect on video.
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A Guilty Plea in a Local Courtroom
An Atlantic City man has entered a guilty plea to a charge related to breaking into a car in a local casino parking garage.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Kevin Thomas, 31, of Atlantic City, has pleaded guilty to a third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary charge.
Officials contend that Thomas was involved with the break in of a vehicle on the fourth floor of a casino parking garage on March 31st of this year. Atlantic City Police investigated.
Surveillance video showed Thomas acting as a lookout for 35-year-old Adam Ross of Atlantic City. Investigators allege that Ross went into the vehicle and stole several items - with the total value exceeding $500. Ross' case is still pending.
Thomas will be sentenced on October 13th.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
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