An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a charge that involves breaking into a car.

It appears that surveillance cameras caught the suspect on video.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva

A Guilty Plea in a Local Courtroom

An Atlantic City man has entered a guilty plea to a charge related to breaking into a car in a local casino parking garage.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Kevin Thomas, 31, of Atlantic City, has pleaded guilty to a third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary charge.

Officials contend that Thomas was involved with the break in of a vehicle on the fourth floor of a casino parking garage on March 31st of this year. Atlantic City Police investigated.

Surveillance video showed Thomas acting as a lookout for 35-year-old Adam Ross of Atlantic City. Investigators allege that Ross went into the vehicle and stole several items - with the total value exceeding $500. Ross' case is still pending.

Thomas will be sentenced on October 13th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office